The start of Brett Kavanaugh’s tenure on the Supreme Court may look like a victory for one interest group or another.
But, more importantly, it is putting a national focus on the issue of sexual assault – and how we as a country can and should do more to prevent it and to support those who have experienced it.
This past month, thousands of survivors came forward to tell their stories. We applaud your bravery. We believe you. And if you are seeking additional resources, these groups can offer assistance:
National Sexual Violence Resource Center
NSVRC offers on-the-ground resources in cities across the country to support victims of sexual assault, hold offenders accountable and increase community safety.
End Rape oN Campus
EROC offers students who are victims of sexual assault the care and resources they need through a robust network of on-campus support services.
Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network
RAINN operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline, 800-656-HOPE (4673), that connects callers to trained staff members from a sexual assault service provider in their area.